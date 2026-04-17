UPDF leader shot dead in Rangamati, two women injured in gunfire

The two injured are Dharmasingh’s sisters, Bhagyashobha Chakma, 31, and Kripasana Chakma, 45. After receiving primary treatment at Rangamati General Hospital, they were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The incident of casualties from the shooting was confirmed to Prothom Alo by UPDF (Prasit) organiser and spokesperson Angya Marma. He alleged that members of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) carried out the attack.

Another UPDF organiser, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said Dharmasingh Chakma was at his home during the attack. A group of 17 to 20 armed individuals opened fire on him. He was shot in the chest and waist as he died on the spot. His two sisters were also injured in the shooting.

JSS has denied involvement in the attack. When contacted, Ganga Manik Chakma, president of the Rangamati district unit of JSS, said, “We have no activities in that area. UPDF is spreading false information against us.”