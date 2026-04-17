UPDF leader shot dead in Rangamati, two women injured in gunfire
A member of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF–Prasit) has been shot dead in Rangamati. At the same time, his two sisters were injured in gunfire. The incident took place at around 6:15 am today, Friday, in Kutukchhari Uparpara of Kutukchhai Union under Rangamati sadar upazila.
The deceased was identified as Dharmasingh Chakma, 39, son of the late Dhananjay Chakma of ward no. 4 in Kutukchhari union. Dharmasingh was the vice-president of the central committee of the Democratic Youth Forum, the youth wing of UPDF (Prasit).
The two injured are Dharmasingh’s sisters, Bhagyashobha Chakma, 31, and Kripasana Chakma, 45. After receiving primary treatment at Rangamati General Hospital, they were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
The incident of casualties from the shooting was confirmed to Prothom Alo by UPDF (Prasit) organiser and spokesperson Angya Marma. He alleged that members of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) carried out the attack.
Another UPDF organiser, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said Dharmasingh Chakma was at his home during the attack. A group of 17 to 20 armed individuals opened fire on him. He was shot in the chest and waist as he died on the spot. His two sisters were also injured in the shooting.
JSS has denied involvement in the attack. When contacted, Ganga Manik Chakma, president of the Rangamati district unit of JSS, said, “We have no activities in that area. UPDF is spreading false information against us.”
Sajib Chakma, assistant information and publicity secretary of the JSS central committee, echoed the same. He told Prothom Alo, “No one from JSS is involved in this incident. In the name of opposing the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord, UPDF has initiated terrorist activities and created various adversaries. As a result, many have taken a stand against UPDF’s militant activities.”
Saikat Akbar, resident medical officer of Rangamati General Hospital, said, “Two women—Bhagyashobha Chakma and Kripasana Chakma—were brought to the hospital with gunshot injuries. Both sustained bullet wounds to their hands. After primary treatment, they were referred to Chattogram for advanced care.”
When contacted, Jasim Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangamati Kotwali Police Station, told Prothom Alo at around 10:00 am that police were heading to the scene after receiving reports of one death in the shooting. Further details will be provided later.