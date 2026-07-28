6 Bangladeshis killed in South African supermarket fire
Six Bangladeshi nationals lost their lives in a devastating fire at a superstore in Queenstown (Komani) city of Eastern Cape Province, South Africa.
Five of them were residents of Narayanganj Sadar upazila. Following the news, the area reverberated with the wails of their relatives.
The deceased include Md Fahim (29), son of Monir Hossain from Koker Char area in Alirtek Union, Md Apon (23), son of Ali Mia from the same area, Nur Mohammad (55), Md Faisal (26), son of Faruk Hossain from Tailkhir's Char area in Boktaboli Union, Md Shahin (30), son of the late Akhtar Hossain from Kanainagar area, and Md Rajik (55), son of the late Salam Bepari from Kalindipara area in Mir Kadim Municipality, Munshiganj district.
Relatives, citing sources from Bangladeshis residing in South Africa, reported that a tragic fire broke out in a superstore in the labour area of Queenstown early Tuesday morning local time. The Bangladeshis inside could not escape and were burned, resulting in the death of six individuals on the spot.
According to the family, Fahim went to South Africa about 11 years ago in search of work. He had been working there for a long time in the hope of improving the family's financial condition. The sudden news of his death in the fire has cast a shadow of mourning over the family. His father, Monir Hossain, is left speechless.
Md Sajib, Fahim's brother-in-law, told Prothom Alo that the family is in mourning over Fahim's death. Fahim was the sole breadwinner for the household.
Meanwhile, Md Apon went to South Africa four years ago. He was the second of two brothers and one sister. His father, Ali Mia, runs a local tea shop, and his mother, Aklima Begum, is a housewife. Their elder brother, Jewel, works in Saudi Arabia. The news of Apon's death has plunged the family into deep grief.
Russel, Apon's maternal uncle, told Prothom Alo, "He went abroad to change the family's fortune, but I never imagined he would return as a corpse."
Relatives have reported that efforts to bring the bodies back to the country and to ascertain the cause of the fire are ongoing, with communication maintained with the local administration.
SM Faiz Uddin, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Narayanganj Sadar Upazila, told Prothom Alo that six Bangladeshis died in the fire incident.
Five of them were from Narayanganj, and one was from Munshiganj.
He is visiting the homes of the deceased in Narayanganj and gathering detailed information by speaking with the relatives.