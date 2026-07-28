6 Bangladeshis killed in South African supermarket fire

S ix Bangladeshi nationals lost their lives in a devastating fire at a superstore in Queenstown (Komani) city of Eastern Cape Province, South Africa.

Five of them were residents of Narayanganj Sadar upazila. Following the news, the area reverberated with the wails of their relatives.

The deceased include Md Fahim (29), son of Monir Hossain from Koker Char area in Alirtek Union, Md Apon (23), son of Ali Mia from the same area, Nur Mohammad (55), Md Faisal (26), son of Faruk Hossain from Tailkhir's Char area in Boktaboli Union, Md Shahin (30), son of the late Akhtar Hossain from Kanainagar area, and Md Rajik (55), son of the late Salam Bepari from Kalindipara area in Mir Kadim Municipality, Munshiganj district.

Relatives, citing sources from Bangladeshis residing in South Africa, reported that a tragic fire broke out in a superstore in the labour area of Queenstown early Tuesday morning local time. The Bangladeshis inside could not escape and were burned, resulting in the death of six individuals on the spot.