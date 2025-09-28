CNG autorickshaw drivers block Dhaka-Tangail highway protesting harassment

CNG-run autorickshaw drivers in Gazipur blocked Dhaka-Tangail highway on Sunday demanding free movement of their vehicles and protesting ‘police harassment, extortion and other irregularities’.

The protest began around 11:45am near Naojor area, causing severe traffic gridlock on the highway and suffering of commuters.

Police cleared the highway after about one and a half hours, allowing traffic movement, said officer-in-charge of Bashan Police Station Md Shaheen Khan.

Protesting drivers alleged that they frequently face harassment while operating on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways.