Attack on Badhon: Banned Chhatra League leader’s family leaves home

A young man named Monirul Howladar, 24, has reportedly been involved in the attack on actress Azmeri Haque Badhon in Venice, Italy.

His village home is in the Khalanikandi area of Dhurail union in Madaripur Sadar upazila. Monirul is a leader of the Chhatra League, whose activities are currently banned.

Following the incident, local leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizen Party (NCP) began visiting Monirul’s home on Tuesday morning. At one point, members of his family locked the house and left. Police later visited the scene.

Madaripur Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Sadar Circle) Fariha Rafiq said, “After learning about the incident, police were sent to Monirul’s home on Tuesday morning. Police have also contacted his family. Since the incident took place outside the country, action against him will be taken under the laws of that country. No untoward incident has occurred at Monirul’s home so far. Police are on alert to prevent anyone from attacking their home. The local union parishad chairman has also been informed, and he is providing all kinds of cooperation.”