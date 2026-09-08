Attack on Badhon: Banned Chhatra League leader’s family leaves home
A young man named Monirul Howladar, 24, has reportedly been involved in the attack on actress Azmeri Haque Badhon in Venice, Italy.
His village home is in the Khalanikandi area of Dhurail union in Madaripur Sadar upazila. Monirul is a leader of the Chhatra League, whose activities are currently banned.
Following the incident, local leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizen Party (NCP) began visiting Monirul’s home on Tuesday morning. At one point, members of his family locked the house and left. Police later visited the scene.
Madaripur Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Sadar Circle) Fariha Rafiq said, “After learning about the incident, police were sent to Monirul’s home on Tuesday morning. Police have also contacted his family. Since the incident took place outside the country, action against him will be taken under the laws of that country. No untoward incident has occurred at Monirul’s home so far. Police are on alert to prevent anyone from attacking their home. The local union parishad chairman has also been informed, and he is providing all kinds of cooperation.”
Monirul Islam, who lives in Italy, is the son of the late Shajahan Howladar of Khalanikandi in Dhurail union. He was the organising secretary of the Dhurail union unit of the banned Chhatra League. He left the country after the 2024 mass uprising.
People began gathering at Monirul’s home from Tuesday morning. His neighbour and cousin Rafiqul Islam said, “People from the intelligence department started arriving at Monirul’s home early in the morning. Later, the family members left the house out of fear. I cannot say where they have gone.”
Monirul’s home consists of two dilapidated tin-shed houses, one with a four-sided roof and the other with a two-sided roof. His mother and elder brother live there.
Monirul’s step-brother Obaidul Howladar said, “About a year and a half ago, Monirul went to Italy via Libya with the help of a broker after paying Tk 2.8 million. He was involved with the Chhatra League while he was in the area. Monirul has still not been able to build a proper home in the village. His mother and brother are burdened with debt. Instead of earning money after going abroad, he started engaging in party politics there as well. I am his step-brother, but he does not give me a single penny. Sitting abroad, he has brought shame on the country. Let him face justice; we have nothing to do with him.”
District Chhatra Shakti member secretary Arian Sayem told Prothom Alo, “This morning, July fighter Ayan came to Madaripur from Dhaka. We later went with the police to Monirul’s village home. The house was locked. The family had already left before we arrived. We stayed at Monirul’s home for about half an hour. No one attempted to form a mob. I do not know whether anyone did anything after we left.”
Arian Sayem said the local union parishad chairman also came after they arrived. He spoke with them and took responsibility for ensuring that Monirul faces justice.
Dhurail union Parishad Chairman Habibur Rahman Howladar said, “Monirul was involved with the Chhatra League while he was in the country. I have learned that he is still involved with the Chhatra League from abroad. But what happened was not right. Some people came in the morning. They demanded justice for Monirul and left. I have strengthened security at the house. The Sadar police station is also keeping the matter under watch.”
Badhon travelled to Italy to attend the screening of The Difficult Bride, directed by Rubaiyat Hossain, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. She is currently staying in the city of Mestre. The attack and harassment took place on Monday night when she went to a local park with her brother and his family.