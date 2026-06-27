Measles: 6 more children die, death toll reaches 708

Six more children died from measles and measles-like symptoms in 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, bringing Bangladesh’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 708.

Of the new deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified one as confirmed measles fatality while six others as suspected.

With the latest update, the number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 615, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths reached 93.