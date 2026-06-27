Measles: 6 more children die, death toll reaches 708
Six more children died from measles and measles-like symptoms in 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, bringing Bangladesh’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 708.
Of the new deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified one as confirmed measles fatality while six others as suspected.
With the latest update, the number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 615, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths reached 93.
A total of 744 new suspected measles cases were reported during the 24-hour period, bringing the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 98,266.
Meanwhile, 45 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 11,594.
Since 10 April, a total of 81,955 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 78,287 have recovered, according to DGHS data.