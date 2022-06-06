What is the cause of death of so many firefighters?

The fire service and civil defence received the information about the fire at the BM Container Depot at 9.25pm on Saturday and two teams from Kumira and Sitakundu fire stations rushed to the spot to douse the fire. All the 26 members of these two teams had suffered casualties. The dead bodies of nine of them have been recovered of which one could not be identified. Three of them are missing. The remaining 14 are undergoing treatments at the hospital after being burnt.

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence said never had so many firefighters been killed in an accident.

According to sources in the fire service, the depot authorities didn’t contact them. The members of the fire service went to the spot after the locals informed them about the fire.