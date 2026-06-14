Shibir leader Jisan ‘refuses to open eyes’ upon learning rape charges

Jisan’s family claimed that he was found in an ‘unconscious’ state at Laksam Railway Junction around 9:45 pm on Friday (12 June), a day after he went ‘missing’ from Cumilla’s Daudkandi. He was rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment that same night.

However, police dismissed the family's kidnapping claim, asserting that Jisan was never abducted and had been in hiding of his own accord. Jisan serves as the Central Assistant International Affairs Secretary of Islamic Chhatra Shibir and is a former president of the organisation’s Cumilla District West unit.

Following news of Jisan being ‘found,’ a woman filed a case at the Daudkandi Model Police Station on Friday night. The case, filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, names four individuals as accused. The complaint alleges that the woman was raped multiple times and subjected to a forced abortion.

Aside from Jisan, the three other accused in the case, Sekandar Ali (24), Golam Rabbi (26) and Sajib Hasan (21) have already been sent to jail following a court order on Saturday afternoon.

All three are residents of Daudkandi and are known to be close associates of the Shibir leader.