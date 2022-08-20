11 fishermen missing as trawler sinks in Bay

The fishermen had gone into the Bay in the fishing boat 'FB-Mayer Doa' to net fish. A rescue operation is underway for the missing fishermen, said Bangladesh Coast Guard officials.
However, the identities of the missing men could not be confirmed.
Earlier, the Bangladesh meteorological department (BMD) advised the maritime ports, including Payra, to hoist the local cautionary signal three to alert vessels of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.
A depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area has moved west-northwestward and intensified into a deep depression.
At 12:00 pm, the depression was centered over northwest Bay and adjoining Bangladesh and India's West Bengal. It is likely to intensify further and move more northwestward.
The BMD advised all fishing boats in the northern Bay of Bengal and deep sea to take shelter immediately.