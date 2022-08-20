11 fishermen missing as trawler sinks in Bay

At least 11 fishermen went missing in the Bay of Bengal on Friday after a fishing boat capsized due to rough weather near Nazirartek Channel in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

Some 19 fishermen were on the boat when it encountered a ferocious storm and capsized in the bay around 1:00 pm. The coast guard members rescued eight of them while the remaining ones went missing, said Jane Alam Putu, president of the fish traders association.