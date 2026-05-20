Cox's Bazar
4 get death, 9 life terms over army officer Tanzim murder
A court has sentenced four defendants to death in the murder case of Army officer Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar Nirjan (23) in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar.
In addition, nine defendants have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Five individuals have been acquitted due to a lack of involvement in the incident.
This verdict was given by Judge Mohammad Abul Mansur Siddiqui of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fifth) Court in Cox's Bazar at around 12 pm today, Wednesday.
The defendants sentenced to death are Md Helal Uddin, son of Jafar Alam, Nasir Uddin, son of Abdul Malek, Morshed Alam, son of Abul Kalam Kabiraj, and Nurul Amin, son of deceased Kamal Hossain, all from the same union of Ringvong Sagir Shah Kata area in Chakaria Upazila’s Dulahazara Union.
Among them, Morshed Alam is absconding.
Additional Public Prosecutor Khurshid Alam Chowdhury confirmed the verdict to Prothom Alo.
He stated that the court delivered the judgment after lengthy hearings, review of testimonies, and evidence.
The verdict of another related arms case was also delivered simultaneously.
In that case, 13 defendants have been sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment under two separate charges. Like the murder case, five defendants were acquitted in this case too.
On the night of 23 September 2024, Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar of the army lost his life in a stabbing incident while conducting an operation to prevent robbery in the Purba Maizpara area of Dulahazara union in Chakaria Upazila.
On 25 September, a murder case, including preparation for robbery, was filed against 17 individuals by Senior Warrant Officer Abdullah Al Harunur Rashid of the army.
Later, Sub-Inspector Alamgir Hossain of Chakaria Police Station filed another case against the same defendants under the Arms Act.
After an investigation of four months, a charge sheet against 18 individuals was presented to the court on 19 January of the previous year.
The defendants sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case are Jalal Uddin, son of Nurul Kabir from Kahariyaghona area of Chakaria Municipality, Md Anwar Hakim from Bharamuhoori area, Mohammad Arif Ullah, son of deceased Shohar Mulluk from Uchitaar Bill area of Fasiakhali union in Chakaria Upazila, Jiyabul Karim, son of Muzaffar Ahmed from Purba Maizpara area of Dulahazara Union, Md Ismail Hossain, son of Nurul Alam, Enamul Haque, son of deceased Nurul Alam from Purba Dumkhali area, Mohammad Enam, son of deceased Nurul Islam from Rangmahal area, Md Kamal, son of Nur Alam, and Abdul Karim, son of Golam Kader from Sagir Shah Kata area.
In the arms case, 13 individuals, including the four sentenced to death, have been given prison sentences.
The individuals acquitted in both cases include Md Sadek, son of Khairuzzaman from Uchitarbil area of Fasiakhali Union, Anwarul Islam, son of Jalal Uddin from Purba Palakata area of Chakaria Municipality, Shah Alam, son of Syed Ahmed from the same area, Abu Hanif, son of deceased Ibrahim Khalil, and Minhaj Uddin, son of Abdul Jalil from Anshangjhiri area of Lama Upazila, Bandarban.
State Prosecutor Khurshid Alam Chowdhury stated that there were 52 witnesses for the prosecution in the murder case, who were cross-examined by the defence. In contrast, there were 46 witnesses in the arms case, with 7 defence witnesses. The court evaluated everything before delivering the verdict.
When asked, plaintiff's lawyer Tauhidul Ehesan said that this verdict will be considered as groundbreaking in restoring order in society. During the announcement of the verdict, 12 out of 18 defendants were present in court. Among the four sentenced to death, three are in prison, while an individual named Morshed Alam is absconding.
Lieutenant Colonel Tanzim's home is in the Tangail district. He was commissioned in the Army Service Corps (ASC) from the Bangladesh Military Academy in 2022 through the 82nd long-term course.