4 get death, 9 life terms over army officer Tanzim murder

A court has sentenced four defendants to death in the murder case of Army officer Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar Nirjan (23) in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar.

In addition, nine defendants have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Five individuals have been acquitted due to a lack of involvement in the incident.

This verdict was given by Judge Mohammad Abul Mansur Siddiqui of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fifth) Court in Cox's Bazar at around 12 pm today, Wednesday.

The defendants sentenced to death are Md Helal Uddin, son of Jafar Alam, Nasir Uddin, son of Abdul Malek, Morshed Alam, son of Abul Kalam Kabiraj, and Nurul Amin, son of deceased Kamal Hossain, all from the same union of Ringvong Sagir Shah Kata area in Chakaria Upazila’s Dulahazara Union.

Among them, Morshed Alam is absconding.

Additional Public Prosecutor Khurshid Alam Chowdhury confirmed the verdict to Prothom Alo.

He stated that the court delivered the judgment after lengthy hearings, review of testimonies, and evidence.

The verdict of another related arms case was also delivered simultaneously.

In that case, 13 defendants have been sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment under two separate charges. Like the murder case, five defendants were acquitted in this case too.