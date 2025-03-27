Court declares Ishraque Hossain as Dhaka South City Corporation mayor
A court in Dhaka has declared BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), cancelling the results of the 2020 city mayoral election.
Md Nurul Islam, the first joint district judge and the judge of the election tribunal, handed down the verdict on Thursday.
The court’s sheristadar, Shafiqul Islam, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Ishraque Hossain, son of former Dhaka City mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, was present in court when the verdict was announced.
He later led a victory procession on the court premises.