3 tourists die while bathing at Himchhari beach in Cox’s Bazar, 2 missing

Three tourists have died while swimming at Himchhari beach in Cox's Bazar and two others are missing today, Wednesday, around 4: 30 PM at the beach adjacent to the museum of Marina Resort on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in Himchhari.

Fire service, lifeguards, and beach workers conducted a search until 7: 30 PM but couldn't find the two missing individuals.

According to police and lifeguard sources, a group of 12 people from Dhaka went to visit Himchhari beach.

Among them, five people went swimming in the sea. At that time, due to a large wave, all five got submerged. Later, lifeguards and locals rescued three of them. However, by then, they had already passed away. Searches are ongoing to find the other two missing individuals.