Khan family member sentenced by court for the first time in Tangail
For nearly four decades, the 'Khan Family' of Tangail has been in the spotlight due to allegations of murder, extortion, and arms dealing.
Family members have faced various lawsuits over the years, but until now, none had been convicted. Yesterday, Monday, Saniyat Khan (Bappa), the youngest son of the family, was sentenced to death in the murder case of UP chairman Rafiqul Islam Farooq. This marks the first time a member of this family has been sentenced.
The first Additional District and Sessions Judge of Tangail, Md Faisal Al Mamun, delivered the verdict yesterday, Monday in the murder case of Rafiqul, chairman of the Dainnya union Parishad in Sadar Upazila.
The verdict sentenced Saniyat and two other accused to death, while four others received life imprisonment. Rafiqul was also the vice-president of the BNP's Sadar Upazila unit.
The rise of the Khan Family
For a long time, Awami politics in Tangail was divided into two factions. One faction was led by Awami League (whose activities now banned) Central Joint General Secretary Shamsur Rahman Khan, while the other was led by Bangabir Kader Siddique Bir Uttam.
After Kader Siddique returned from India in 1990, the conflict between the Khan and Siddique families escalated. Shamsur Rahman's nephews, Aminur Rahman Khan (Bappi), Amanur Rahman Khan (Rana), and Shahidur Rahman Khan (Mukti), formed a group in support of their uncle.
They controlled a part of the town, leading to many lawsuits against them, and they faced imprisonment multiple times.
In November 2003, Aminur was killed in a terrorist attack. After his death, their other two brothers, Zahidur Rahman Khan (Kakan) and Saniyat Khan (Bappa), joined the brothers' group.
After the Awami League government came to power in 2009, the influence of the Khan family's sons grew. In 2012, Amanur was elected as the Member of Parliament from Tangail-3 (Ghatail) constituency. Before that, in 2011, Shahidur was elected as the mayor of Tangail Municipality.
Zahidur took leadership roles in various business organisations, and Saniyat became the vice-president of the central Chhatra League. They gained control over the district's business, politics, and contracting activities.
No convictions despite lawsuits
The four brothers faced various lawsuits over allegations of murder, extortion, and land grabbing. Amanur was named in at least five murder cases and over fifty other cases, Shahidur in five murder cases and around forty others, Zahidur in three murder cases, and Saniyat in four murder cases and numerous others. Despite so many cases, they were not convicted.
At times, cases against them were withdrawn due to political considerations, or the plaintiffs were pressured to drop the cases.
Consequently, none of the family members had been sentenced until now.
Last year, the four brothers were acquitted in the murder case of Awami League leader and veteran freedom fighter Farooq Ahmed.
First conviction occurs
On 20 December 2013, UP chairman Rafiqul went for a morning walk, during which he was hacked and shot dead by assailants near the Battala Market in the town around six o'clock in the morning. The following day, his brother Lavlu Mia filed a case with the Sadar police station. During the investigation, in 2016, Shahjahan, Sujan, and Sanowar Hossain were arrested by the police in connection with the incident. They confessed to being involved in the murder during their court statements. According to their confessions, Saniyat orchestrated the murder in exchange for Tk 10,00,000.
Before the revelation of Saniyat's involvement in Rafiqul's murder, he left the country in 2014. Subsequently, the involvement of the four brothers in the Farooq murder case came to light. Zahidur also left the country. After being imprisoned for a long time in the Farooq murder case, Amanur and Shahidur were released. Currently, Amanur and Shahidur are in hiding.