Khan family member sentenced by court for the first time in Tangail

For nearly four decades, the 'Khan Family' of Tangail has been in the spotlight due to allegations of murder, extortion, and arms dealing.

Family members have faced various lawsuits over the years, but until now, none had been convicted. Yesterday, Monday, Saniyat Khan (Bappa), the youngest son of the family, was sentenced to death in the murder case of UP chairman Rafiqul Islam Farooq. This marks the first time a member of this family has been sentenced.

The first Additional District and Sessions Judge of Tangail, Md Faisal Al Mamun, delivered the verdict yesterday, Monday in the murder case of Rafiqul, chairman of the Dainnya union Parishad in Sadar Upazila.

The verdict sentenced Saniyat and two other accused to death, while four others received life imprisonment. Rafiqul was also the vice-president of the BNP's Sadar Upazila unit.