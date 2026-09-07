Farmers break into fertiliser dealer’s warehouse in Rowmari, protest in Bhurungamari

Angry farmers allegedly broke through the fence and door of a fertiliser dealer’s warehouse and took away fertiliser after distribution was delayed in Bandaber Union of Rowmari upazila, Kurigram.

The incident took place at the warehouse of Messrs Mita Hasan Enterprise at Bandaber Bazar on Monday morning.

The dealer claimed that between 100 and 150 sacks of urea fertiliser were taken from the warehouse. However, Rowmari Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubul Alam Basunia denied that any fertiliser had been taken.