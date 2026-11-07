What Chinese, Taiwanese were doing with 1,938 iPhones in Cox’s Bazar

Rows of desks had been set up in the hall of a resort. They held 50 monitors, 44 CPUs and 1,938 iPhones. There were also various electronic devices, including laptops, printers, keyboards, mice and connection boards. Six soundproof rooms had also been set up in another part of the resort.

Police recently discovered this equipment at Marina Beach Villa Resort in Himchhari, Cox’s Bazar. According to police, a computer lab had been set up behind the facade of the resort, which was used to accommodate tourists. Online financial fraud (scams) may have been operated from there.

However, no law enforcement agency official has been able to confirm what the 1,938 iPhones were used for, which platforms they were used on or who was involved. Police said the information would be known after forensic tests of the seized evidence.