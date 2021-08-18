Woman allegedly poisons daughter, commits suicide

On Tuesday night, Sumi took the extreme step following an altercation with her mother in the evening. She first poisoned her daughter and then poisoned herself.
Sumi’s family rushed the mother and daughter Upazila Health Complex and subsequently to Jashore General Hospital for better treatment. But Akhi was declared dead on arrival at the Jashore hospital, while Sumi died under treatment at 10:00pm.
Badrul Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of the Sharsha police station, said the bodies were kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies.