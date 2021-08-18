Local News

Woman allegedly poisons daughter, commits suicide

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A 30-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her daughter before committing suicide in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sumi Khatun, 30, and her six-year-old daughter Akhi Moni.

Local people said Sumi had been living in her parents’ house in Shurarghop village of Lakshmanpur union in the upazila since her divorce three years ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Sumi took the extreme step following an altercation with her mother in the evening. She first poisoned her daughter and then poisoned herself.

Sumi’s family rushed the mother and daughter Upazila Health Complex and subsequently to Jashore General Hospital for better treatment. But Akhi was declared dead on arrival at the Jashore hospital, while Sumi died under treatment at 10:00pm.

Advertisement

Badrul Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of the Sharsha police station, said the bodies were kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement