Woman found dead in Rajshahi hotel

Jahangir Alam, officer in charge of Rajpara police station, said the woman checked into Dream Heaven Hotel in Rajshahi city with a man named Mizan, 27, providing false information on Sunday morning.
They had identified themselves as husband and wife. The permanent address they provided also turned out to be false. Around 1:30 pm on Sunday, the man went out of the hotel, said the OC.
Police was brought in by the hotel staff at around 12:00am to break open the door of the room the couple had occupied, as they did not hear from the woman all day. Meanwhile the man didn’t return to the hotel either. Inside, they found the body of the woman lying on the bed.
Police suspect the woman was strangled to death.
“Efforts are underway to arrest the man she came to the hotel with,” said the officer in charge.