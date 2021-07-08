Workers block Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet highways demanding due wages

The workers were not even allowing any ambulances to go. Relatives of many patients were seen crying inside the ambulances around 10:30am.
Hossain Mia, an ambulance driver, who was transporting a patient from Cumilla, said, “I have been waiting under the Kanchpur Bridge for one and a half hours with a dying patient. I’ve requested the blockaders but they did not let me go to Dhaka.”
Three workers, who took part in the blockade, alleged that they are not getting their wages for four months. Currently, the factory is closed. Though the owner has assured them of paying wages and allowance at different times, they failed to keep their promise. The workers said they would continue their demonstration until the dues are paid.
Sonargaon police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said the workers have blocked two highways on demand of wages and allowance. We have been trying to persuade them to stop their programme, he added.