High Court rejects writ petition seeking ban on Awami League
The High Court has summarily rejected the writ petition that sought ban on Awami League and cancellation of its registration for its involvement in the killing of students and general people during the student-led mass upsurge.
A bench of Justices AKM Asaduzzaman and Md Mahbubul Islam passed the order after hearing the petition on Sunday, said attorney general Md Asaduzzaman.
Before issuing the order, the court said the government is sincere about prosecuting the people who had ordered the shooting of students and mass people and who executed it during the movement. Persons committed the crimes, not the party, it said.
When the writ petitioner sought an order on bringing back the laundered money, the court said that the interim government's chief adviser had already discussed the matter with the Swiss Bank authorities and other relevant parties.
Attorney general Asaduzzaman represented the state while Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, executive director of human rights organisation Sarda, stood for the writ petitioner.
Arifur submitted the petition with the HC on 19 August seeking the court’s directive to ban Awami League and rename the institutions named after Sheikh Hasina.
The petition also sought a minimum three-year term for the interim government to implement necessary reforms.
Moreover, it sought measures to bring back the laundered money and the removal of officials appointed on contractual basis during the Awami League administration.