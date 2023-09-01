11 fishermen injured as gas cylinder explodes inside trawler in Cox’s Bazar

Eleven fisherman suffered burn injuries as a gas cylinder exploded inside a trawler at ghat-6 of Nuniachara in Bazar town of Cox’s Bazar on Friday.
The incident took place at around 10:00 am on Friday, Mizanur Rahman, councillor of ward no. 2 of Cox’s Bazar pourashava, confirmed the matter.
Two of the injured were identified as Shafique, 27, and Dil Ahmed, 34. The identities of the other nine injured are yet to be confirmed, he said.
The incident happened when the boat’s cooking gas cylinder suddenly exploded while at anchor, said Mizanur.
"The cylinder exploded while cooking. Eleven people were critically injured, including me. Some of them are in very serious condition, and they have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said boatman Dulal.
Among the injured, eight were sent to the Burn unit of CMCH, said a physician at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
"Police visited the spot after the incident, and the injured were sent to the hospital," said Cox’s Bazar Model police station officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam.