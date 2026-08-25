‘You'll write, and we'll beat you up', says BNP leader after assaulting 3 journalists
Three journalists from Shariatpur have reportedly been assaulted by Arifuzzaman Molla, the Joint General Secretary of the district BNP.
When contacted over the phone for comments on the incident, he allegedly threatened another journalist, saying, "You will write, and we will beat."
On Tuesday morning, journalists Zahid Hasan from The Daily Star, Bidhan Majumdar from News 24 Television and Jago News, and Barkat Molla, the district correspondent for Manabkantha, were beaten when they went to the district administrator's office campus.
At that time, BNP leaders from Shariatpur were holding a protest rally there.
In an attempt to learn why the journalists were attacked, Palash Khan, President of the Jazira Upazila Press Club and Shariatpur correspondent for Sonali News, called BNP leader Arifuzzaman Molla in the afternoon.
Arifuzzaman Molla said, "I have beaten more people, not just now, they can file complaints against me. Many are on the list. Insha''Allah, by God's grace, you will hear more news this evening. Be prepared yourself. Where are you now? Sit tight, I am coming. Many people have said many things, you have also said a lot, that Bashar said things, Rajib said things. . . . You write, we will beat. Not for nothing, my point is, you called me, check your RS and CS."
Regarding this, journalist Palash Khan told Prothom Alo, "While fulfilling their professional duties, our three colleagues were attacked and beaten, allegedly by BNP leader Arif Molla. I called his phone to get his statement regarding this. When I inquired about the incident, he threatened to assault me and my colleagues too. He also made derogatory comments about the press club and its president and secretary general. I have verbally informed the police about this and will take legal action in writing."
Attempts to contact district BNP's Joint General Secretary Arifuzzaman Molla for his statement on the matter were made several times until 8 PM on Tuesday, but he did not answer the calls.
Additional Superintendent of Police for Shariatpur (Naria and Sadar Circle), Muhammad Mohiuddin Miraj, said, "We have learned about the attack on journalists. We have not yet received any written complaints. Legal action will be taken upon receiving a written complaint."
Several journalists in the district town reported that on Saturday night, three walls of the press club’s boundary were demolished under an initiative by the Shariatpur district administration.
Protesting this incident, journalist BM Israfil made a post on social media with images of the press club president Abul Hossain and district administrator Tahsina Begum. As a consequence of that post, he was attacked.
In protest of the attack and the demolition of the press club's boundary walls, journalists working in Shariatpur organised a protest march and human chain programme in front of the district administrator's office on Sunday afternoon, demanding the withdrawal of the district administrator. This led to a faction of the local BNP being angered with the journalists. They organised a protest and rally today.
Under the banner of “All Levels of Shariatpur District People,” the district level BNP leaders were also present in the programme.
Around 10: 30 in the morning, when BNP leaders, activists, and supporters were gathering in front of the district administrator's office, journalists Zahid Hasan, Bidhan Majumdar, and Barkat Molla went there and were attacked under the leadership of Arifuzzaman Molla.