‘You'll write, and we'll beat you up', says BNP leader after assaulting 3 journalists

Three journalists from Shariatpur have reportedly been assaulted by Arifuzzaman Molla, the Joint General Secretary of the district BNP.

When contacted over the phone for comments on the incident, he allegedly threatened another journalist, saying, "You will write, and we will beat."

On Tuesday morning, journalists Zahid Hasan from The Daily Star, Bidhan Majumdar from News 24 Television and Jago News, and Barkat Molla, the district correspondent for Manabkantha, were beaten when they went to the district administrator's office campus.

At that time, BNP leaders from Shariatpur were holding a protest rally there.