Crude bomb attacks on police station, upazila parishad in Gopalganj, 3 cops injured

Three police members were injured in a series of crude bomb (locally known as cocktail) attacks carried out by miscreants on the Kotalipara police station and the upazila parishad in Gopalganj.

Two crude bomb were thrown at the upazila parishad at around 9:00 pm on Monday while another crude bomb was thrown at the Kotalipara police station around 10:30 pm.

The International Crimes Tribunal on Monday afternoon handed down a death sentence to Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity. The attacks took place later that night.