Crude bomb attacks on police station, upazila parishad in Gopalganj, 3 cops injured
Three police members were injured in a series of crude bomb (locally known as cocktail) attacks carried out by miscreants on the Kotalipara police station and the upazila parishad in Gopalganj.
Two crude bomb were thrown at the upazila parishad at around 9:00 pm on Monday while another crude bomb was thrown at the Kotalipara police station around 10:30 pm.
The International Crimes Tribunal on Monday afternoon handed down a death sentence to Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity. The attacks took place later that night.
Kotalipara police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Khondaker Hafizur Rahman stated that miscreants threw a crude bomb at the police station at around 10:00 pm. Prior to that, they targeted the Upazila parishad with similar explosives at around 9:00 pm.
Constable Airin Nahar, 31, Arif Hossain, 33, and Nazrul Islam, 52, of Kotalipara police station were injured in the attacks. They received initial treatment at the Kotalipara upazila health complex.
Kumar Mridul Das, the upazila health and family planning officer said, “The injured police officers informed me that they were on duty at the police station when the crude bomb explosion occurred.
Their bodies had splinter injuries. However, they are out of danger. They have been released after receiving primary treatment.”