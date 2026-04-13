Old video spread from 7 IDs before mob attack on shrine

In Daulatpur of Kushtia, an old video was circulated on Facebook the night before a pir was hacked to death in an attack on his shrine. The following day, a mob was formed and the shrine was attacked. Police had anticipated the attack several hours in advance. However, they failed to take adequate measures to ensure the security of the shrine. Police sources said that a local political leader was involved in the incident.

The shrine is located in Philipnagar village of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia. The attack took place around 2:30 pm on Saturday, and pir Abdur Rahman, also known as Shamim, was killed. The shrine was vandalised and set on fire during the attack. Several hundred people took part in the attack. The deceased Shamim’s house is also in the same village. Yesterday, the pir’s name was mistakenly published as Shamim Reza.

The post-mortem of the body was completed at Kushtia General Hospital at around 12:30 pm on Sunday. Residential medical officer there, Hossain Imam told Prothom Alo that 15 to 18 hack wounds were found on the face of the deceased Abdur Rahman. There were injuries on other parts of his body a well. He died mainly due to excessive bleeding.