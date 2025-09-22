Vishnu idol weighing 190kg recovered in Bogura’s Sherpur
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has recovered a Vishu idol weighing 190 kilograms digging under the floor of a house in Sherpur upazila of Bogura. Two people were arrested at the time of the recovery.
The idol measures 57 inches in length and 24 inches in width. Both the arrested men and the idol were handed over to Sherpur police station in the morning today, Monday.
In this incident, RAB-12 warrant officer Delwar Hossain filed a written complaint with Sherpur police station, stating that the recovered idol was valued at Tk 20 million (Tk 2 crore).
The two men arrested in this incident are Abul Bashar, 55, of Shahbandegi Union in Sherpur upazila of Bogura, and Al Amin Sarkar, 48, of Rangalia area in Sirajganj.
RAB officer Delwar Hossain stated that after being taken to a jewellery workshop, the idol was confirmed to be made of black stone.
One of the arrested, Abul Bashar had found the idol during pond excavation at Amain village in Kusumbi Union of Sherpur. Abul Bashar later hid it beneath the floor of a tin-shed house near the pond as he was trying to smuggle it abroad.
Zainul Abedin, inspector at Sherpur Police Station confirmed that legal action will be taken regarding the incident.