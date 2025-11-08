President on two-day visit to Pabna

According to a press release signed by the President’s Protocol Officer, Abul Kalam Lutfur Rahman, the President received a guard of honour at the Circuit House upon his arrival in Pabna. Later, he visited the graves of his parents at the central cemetery in the town. From there, he went to his ancestral home, where he will stay and meet with close relatives and family members.

The press release further said that President Md Shahabuddin will spend the night at the Circuit House in Pabna. On the final day of the visit on Sunday morning, he will receive a guard of honour at the Circuit House before departing for the capital, Dhaka, by helicopter.