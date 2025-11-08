President on two-day visit to Pabna
President Md Shahabuddin has gone on a two-day visit to Pabna. This is his first visit to his home district after the July uprising.
The President arrived in Pabna by helicopter at around 9:45 a.m. today, Saturday. He was received by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mofizul Islam and Superintendent of Police Mortoza Ali Khan.
According to a press release signed by the President’s Protocol Officer, Abul Kalam Lutfur Rahman, the President received a guard of honour at the Circuit House upon his arrival in Pabna. Later, he visited the graves of his parents at the central cemetery in the town. From there, he went to his ancestral home, where he will stay and meet with close relatives and family members.
The press release further said that President Md Shahabuddin will spend the night at the Circuit House in Pabna. On the final day of the visit on Sunday morning, he will receive a guard of honour at the Circuit House before departing for the capital, Dhaka, by helicopter.
Md Shahabuddin assumed office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on 24 April 2023. Since then, this is his fifth visit to his home district. He last visited Pabna on 9 June last year.
Within two months of that visit, the Awami League government fell following a student–people’s uprising.