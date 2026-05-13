Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant unit-1 completes fuel loading

It said the operation is considered one of the most critical stages before the unit begins generating electricity.

Alexey Deriy, vice president of Atomstroyexport, said the work was carried out in full compliance with the initial core loading programme, operational regulations and international nuclear safety standards.

"The next stage includes installation of the upper reactor unit and integration of all required in-core instrumentation systems," he said.

"Hundreds of additional tests will then be conducted to ensure the reliable and safe operation of all process systems."