Terrorism was a drama once: Dhaka range DIG

The terrorist incidents in the country were once staged, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police for the Dhaka Range, Rezaul Karim Mallick said on Sunday.

“Militancy was once a staged drama. We have now been freed from that drama. For 18 long years, we were trapped under a fascist regime, but today we are liberated. We are now working as part of a new police force for a new Bangladesh,” Rezaul Karim Mallick stated.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an anti-terrorism civic rally held at the Shariatpur Police Lines around 11;00 am.

District police organised the event.