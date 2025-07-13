Anti-terrorism civic rally
Terrorism was a drama once: Dhaka range DIG
The terrorist incidents in the country were once staged, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police for the Dhaka Range, Rezaul Karim Mallick said on Sunday.
“Militancy was once a staged drama. We have now been freed from that drama. For 18 long years, we were trapped under a fascist regime, but today we are liberated. We are now working as part of a new police force for a new Bangladesh,” Rezaul Karim Mallick stated.
He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an anti-terrorism civic rally held at the Shariatpur Police Lines around 11;00 am.
District police organised the event.
In his speech, DIG Rezaul Karim Mallick also stated that the police are working to stop extortion on roads, waterways, and other sectors. “There will be no extortion, and no terrorist activities. Wherever extortionists are found, they will be arrested on the spot,” he declared.
Leaders of various political parties, representatives of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, families of those martyred during the mass uprising, members of civil society, and district police officials attended the programme.
At the end of the programme, DIG Mallick distributed gifts to the families of 14 martyrs from Shariatpur who lost their lives in the mass uprising.
Shariatpur Superintendent of Police Nazrul Islam presided over the programme.
Other speakers included district BNP general secretary Sardar Nasir Uddin, district Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Abdur Rob Hashemi, and Shariatpur district convener the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Imran Al Nazir.