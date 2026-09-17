Local government elections unlikely this year

Considering examinations and Ramadan

According to the academic calendar for secondary and lower-secondary schools for the 2026 academic year, annual examinations are scheduled to begin in the third week of November and end in the first half of December.

Sources concerned said it would not be enough simply to ensure that elections were not held on examination days; the time required to prepare for and conduct the elections would also have to be taken into account. Government stakeholders are opposed to holding elections during this period to avoid any adverse impact on students.

The relevant ministries and divisions are also considering the period around the start of Ramadan, expected on 8 February next year, and Eid-ul-Fitr, expected on 10 March. The government does not want to hold elections during Ramadan or around Eid either.

The SSC and equivalent examinations are scheduled to begin soon after Eid. According to the schedule approved by the Ministry of Education, the examinations are due to start on 14 March next year and end on 15 April. The plan had initially been to begin the examinations in January, but the schedule was later changed. The government is also opposed to holding elections during this examination period.

Considering all these factors, government sources believe there is little prospect of the local government elections beginning before May next year. However, no decision has been made that the elections will be held in May either. A clearer picture of the possible timing may emerge after the ministries present their views at today’s (Thursday) meeting.