‘BNP-Jamaat running propaganda against AL govt from abroad’

The speakers alleged that an organisation backed by BNP-Jamaat men named ‘Nirapad Bangladesh Chai’ has been maligning the government and top leaders of Awami League through holding rallies and human chain in London.
The ruling party men alleged that some persons including UK BNP’s president MA Malek, Nirapad Bangladesh Chai’s president Muslim Khan and Shamsul Alam Liton were seen holding a human chain programme recently in front of Bangladesh high commission in the UK where they maligned the prime minister and important ministers of Bangladesh.
Presiding over the human chain, AL leader and Bangabandhu Tottho Projukti League’s president engineer Abdul Alim urged the government to extradite the persons who are running propaganda against the AL and bring them to book through the Digital Security Act.
Chhatra League leader Ripan Ahmed conducted the human chain organised under the banner of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League of Belkuchi upazila.