Tourist dies after falling from parasailing ride at Cox's Bazar beach

A tourist was killed after falling from a parasailing ride into the sea at Dariyanagar Beach in Cox's Bazar.

The victim was identified as Akshar Shouvik Roy, 30, son of Shekhar Roy of Sir Iqbal Road in the Baniakhamar area of Khulna City Corporation.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Saturday at Dariyanagar Beach along the Cox's Bazar–Teknaf Marine Drive.

The parasailing service was being operated by Fly Air Sea Sports Parasailing, a company that has been running the activity at the beach for more than a decade.

Although tourists have reportedly been injured in similar incidents in the past, no action has been taken against the operator.

Authorities had recently banned parasailing because of adverse weather conditions, but the company allegedly continued operating.

Repeated attempts to contact the company's owner, Mohammad Farid of Baharchhara in Cox's Bazar town, were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone.

According to police and witnesses, Shouvik and eight friends had travelled from Khulna to Cox's Bazar. Around noon, he bought a Tk 2,000 ticket and prepared for the ride.