Tourist dies after falling from parasailing ride at Cox's Bazar beach
A tourist was killed after falling from a parasailing ride into the sea at Dariyanagar Beach in Cox's Bazar.
The victim was identified as Akshar Shouvik Roy, 30, son of Shekhar Roy of Sir Iqbal Road in the Baniakhamar area of Khulna City Corporation.
The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Saturday at Dariyanagar Beach along the Cox's Bazar–Teknaf Marine Drive.
The parasailing service was being operated by Fly Air Sea Sports Parasailing, a company that has been running the activity at the beach for more than a decade.
Although tourists have reportedly been injured in similar incidents in the past, no action has been taken against the operator.
Authorities had recently banned parasailing because of adverse weather conditions, but the company allegedly continued operating.
Repeated attempts to contact the company's owner, Mohammad Farid of Baharchhara in Cox's Bazar town, were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone.
According to police and witnesses, Shouvik and eight friends had travelled from Khulna to Cox's Bazar. Around noon, he bought a Tk 2,000 ticket and prepared for the ride.
Shortly after takeoff, when the parasail had reached an altitude of approximately 300–400 feet, he suddenly became detached and fell into the Bay of Bengal.
Employees of the parasailing company later recovered him from the water and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where phycisians declared him dead.
One of Shouvik's friends expressed anger over the lack of emergency response.
"When Shouvik fell into the sea, there was no rescue arrangement. We did not see any lifeguards at Dariyanagar. A speedboat eventually rescued him and took him to the hospital, but by then it was too late," he said.
Confirming the incident, Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer in charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, said the body had been sent to the hospital morgue.
He added that authorities were investigating both the death and the operation of parasailing services despite adverse weather conditions.
Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md A Mannan said all parasailing activities, including those at Dariyanagar, had been suspended three days earlier because of rough weather.
"All parasailing activities had been banned. However, some operators continued the service without the administration's knowledge. Today's death is tragic. We are investigating the matter. No permission was given by the administration to operate parasailing," he told Prothom Alo.
Sifat Saifullah, supervisor of private rescue service Sea Safe Lifeguards, said 27 lifeguards patrol the five-kilometre stretch between Kolatoli and Laboni Point.
However, there are no lifeguards or rescue divers along the 115-kilometre coastline from Dariyanagar south to Himchhari, Inani and Teknaf.
Safety concerns raised
Nazrul Islam, member secretary of the Cox's Bazar Citizens'' Movement, alleged that several operators continue to offer parasailing at different beach locations while ignoring safety regulations.
Tourists are frequently injured after falling from parasailing rides. Today, one person has died.
None of the operators has international-standard safety measures, trained operators, rescue boats or first-aid facilities. These risky activities should remain suspended until safety standards are verified.
Dhaka resident Kamal Uddin, who had come to try parasailing, explained that the parasail is pulled by a speedboat using a heavy rope.
According to him, the rider controls ascent and descent, but many lose control while airborne, increasing the risk of falling. He added that the lack of a rapid rescue system makes such accidents fatal.
Local residents said a female tourist was blown into a casuarina grove while parasailing at Dariyanagar beach on 30 August last year, remaining stranded in the treetops for a prolonged period before being rescued.
The following day, the district administration temporarily suspended all parasailing activities.
Earlier, on 20 May, 2025, another tourist was injured after falling into the sea during a parasailing ride at the same beach.