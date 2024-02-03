Strict legal action if BNP, Jamaat resort to terrorism: Law minister
Law Minister Anisul Huq has warned that the government will enforce prevailing laws strictly if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami attempt to harm the country’s achievements through terrorism.
He issued the warning while addressing a rally at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria on Saturday afternoon.
“It is the job of the BNP and Jamaat to make arrangements so that the people of Bangladesh suffer. If you (BNP and Jamaat) want to engage in terrorist activities and damage the achievements of Bangladesh, I want to tell you categorically that the law will take its own course, the law will be implemented strictly,” he said.
He vowed to keep the ongoing development spree uninterrupted, saying, “We will not tolerate any terrorism. We are marching towards development, and there is no scope to take us back. We will take legal action against individuals who try to set us back.”
The rally marked the inauguration of a Tk 57 million bridge on the Boro Bazar- Dharkhar Road in Akhaura upazila. Anisul Huq attended the rally as the chief guest.