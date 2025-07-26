New case lodged over NCP rally violence in Gopalganj
Another case has been filed in connection with the violent clashes centering the National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj, bringing the total number of cases to 11 and the accused to over 10,000.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station Kamal Hossain said the case was filed on Thursday night.
Sub-inspector (SI) Nasir Uddin of Ramdia Police Outpost lodged the latest case with Kashiani Police Station, naming 87 people, including Kashiani Upazila Awami League General Secretary Kazi Jahangir Alam and Kashiani Union Chairman Mohammad Ali alias Khokon, alongside 250 unidentified individuals, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
With this, a total of 11 cases have been filed at Gopalganj Sadar, Kashiani, Tungipara and Kotalipara police stations.
These include charges of murder, arson, attacks on police and anti-state activities.
So far, 687 people have been named and around 9,500 unidentified individuals accused in the cases.
On 16 July, violence erupted as unidentified miscreants attacked the NCP motorcade on its way from Gopalganj to Madaripur following the rally.
Later, clashes broke out between protesters and law enforcement agencies, leaving five people dead and over 50 injured.