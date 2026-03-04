State minister waits on the veranda as officials fail to turn up on time

Without prior notice, state minister for land Kayser Kamal visited a union land office under Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

At the scheduled time, only the cleaner was present, while the rest of the officials and employees were absent. Their rooms were locked.

As a result, the state minister had to sit and wait on a chair placed on the office veranda.

The incident took place at Siddhirganj union land office at around 9:00 am on Wednesday.

The state minister expressed dissatisfaction after finding that officials and employees were not present at the office at the designated time.

Witnesses said that although the main gate of the land office was open when he arrived for the inspection in the morning, the rooms of the officials and staff were locked. He then waited for nearly half an hour on a chair on the veranda.