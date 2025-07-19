Man killed in Rangpur tanker blast, 20 injured

A man was killed and 20 others were injured in an explosion of a tanker at a refueling station at CO Bazar in Rangpur city on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shohagh, an engineer.

Badsha Masudul Alam, deputy-director of Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a leakage was detected in the LPG station's tanker seven days ago and the authorities will suspend all types of gas trading activities.

On Saturday morning, four workers including an engineer came to repair the tanker.

The explosion occurred around 1 pm during the repairing work, leaving 21 people injured.