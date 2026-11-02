Two shot dead in Khulna, seven murders in 12 days

The bodies of two young men with gunshot wounds have been recovered in Khulna. Police recovered the bodies from the Singher Char area of Aichgati Union in Rupsa Upazila around 12:30pm on Monday.

With this, seven murders have taken place in Khulna city and district in the past 12 days. Among the victims was a leader of the Khulna city Tanti Dal. In addition, five people were shot during the same period, including three current and former leaders of Jubo Dal.

In total, 75 people have been murdered in various ways, including shootings and attacks with sharp weapons, in Khulna city and district so far this year, as of 1 November.