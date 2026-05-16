Friends stage ‘protest’ after not being invited to wedding

“If you needed money, you could have taken it from us — but you still should’ve invited your friends!”— chanting such slogans, a group of friends staged a mock protest with banners and festoons after not being invited to a close friend’s wedding.

The demonstration took place Fiday afternoon at Daulatdia Model High School and on the Dhaka–Khulna Highway in Goalanda upazila of Rajbari. Videos of the incident have since spread across social media.

According to the friends, Shakil Sheikh, a student of the SSC 2015 batch of Daulatdia Model High School and a resident of the local Nuru Mondolpara area, got married last Thursday. His friends had helped arrange the match and convince both families about the marriage.