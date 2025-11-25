Gunshots, crude bomb blast at Jamalpur factory over extortion demand; five arrested
A group of miscreants carried out an attack at a factory named Green Biotechnology in Melandaha upazila of Jamalpur, firing blank shots and exploding crude bombs after failing to extort money.
The incident took place in Munshi Nangla area of Nangla union early Tuesday.
Police later arrested five people from the scene with the help of local residents.
The arrested individuals are: Jannatul Humaira, 22, of Munshi Nangla village under Nangla Union; Md Masum, 27, of Morkhali village in Barguna; Mohammad Sani Mia, 22, of Basudevpur village in Melandaha; and Likhan Ahmed, 19, and Mosharaf Mia, 27, of Boyradanga village in the same upazila.
According to police and local sources, early this morning a group of miscreants went in front of the Green Biotechnology factory, set off a crude bomb, and fired two blank shots to create panic. They then attacked the factory’s main gate and vandalised it. Hearing the explosion, villagers rushed to the spot.
Local residents chased the miscreants and caught three of them. Upon receiving information, police conducted an operation at the scene and arrested those three along with two others, taking all five into custody. Factory authorities said that in the past, known criminals had repeatedly attempted vandalism, arson, and looting at the factory after failing to extort money.
Nazrul Islam, manager of Green Biotechnology, told Prothom Alo that armed, identified criminals attacked the factory early today with rods, hockey sticks, petrol bombs, crude bombs, and firearms, demanding Tk 500,000 in extortion.
First they fired two blank shots and detonated a crude bomb. Then they vandalised the factory gate. The same group has attacked before over extortion demands. We have filed a case with the police over the incident, he said.
Nazrul Islam added, “Our factory plays an important role not only in the economy of Melandaha but also in the rural economy of Jamalpur district and in employment generation across the country. Hundreds of families depend on its income. Yet the factory is now under threat due to the continued terrorist activities of a few miscreants. If such acts are not stopped, entrepreneurs will be discouraged from setting up industries in the upazila headquarters.”
Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Melandaha police station, said that a group of armed, identified miscreants attempted to attack the factory after detonating a crude bomb. Upon receiving information, police conducted operations at the scene and in the surrounding area and arrested five individuals. During the arrest, the miscreants also obstructed police duties. A case has been filed over the incident, and operations are ongoing to arrest the other accused.