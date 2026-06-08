BSF removes 11 people from Thakurgaon zero line

According to BGB sources, at around 3:30 am on Saturday night, the BSF attempted to push three men, four women and four children across the border near Sub-Pillar No. 7 of Main Pillar No. 349 at the Mashalgoan border in Haripur Upazila. BGB members prevented the attempt at that time. Since then, the 11 people had been staying in the Indian section of the zero line. Two rounds of flag meetings were held between the BGB and the BSF over the incident, but no agreement was reached.

BGB further said that after 3:30 am today, Monday, the BSF removed the 11 people who had been staying at the zero line.