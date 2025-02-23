Fourth wife hacks husband to death after he marries fifth time
A woman hacked her husband to death in Chattogram. Police said she killed her husband as he married for the fifth time without her knowledge.
Thirty-six-year-old Alauddin was killed by his fourth wife Nur Jahan in Bashudhra Residential Area under Halishara police station of the port city around 2:00 am on Sunday.
The deceased was a day labourer, and he was from Moti Alam Bazar area of Sonailmuri upazila in Noakhali.
Police, meanwhile, arrested the woman.
Halishahar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that Nur Jahan killed her husband Alauddin with a large knife over family feud. Alauddin was a daily labourer. Sometimes he worked at brickfields or pulled a rickshaw to run the family.
Nur Jahan is the fourth wife of Alauddin, who divorced his previous wives. They got married nine years ago and have a child. Alauddin, however, married for fifth time one and a half months ago without informing Nur Jahan, and she learned about it recently. During the initial interrogation, Nur Jahan admitted to killing her husband with a large knife out of grievance, the OC added.
The body was sent to the Chittagong Medical College morgue for autopsy and the victim’s brother would file a case over the killing, OC Moniruzzaman said.