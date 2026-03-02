‘I will enter your bedroom, shoot you along with your wife, children,’ Jubo Dal leader says after issuing threats

Two district Jubo Dal leaders and their followers allegedly tried to take over a cable line-internet business of a Jubo League leader who is now in jail, in Rangpur. They attacked and vandalised the cable office, as well as entered the manager’s resident and threatened to shoot him dead, the businessman’s family alleged.

Following the allegation, the two Jubo Dal leaders were expelled from the organisation on Sunday night.

The expelled leaders are district Jubo Dal joint general secretary Akibul Rahman (Monu) and assistant general secretary Tamjidur Rashid (Galib).

In a letter signed last night by Jubo Dal central assistant office secretary Minhajul Islam Bhuiyan, they were expelled from all posts including their primary membership. Law-enforcement agencies were also urged to take legal action against them.