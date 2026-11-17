Workers halt operations at 2 Chittagong port terminals, stage protest
Workers have suspended the loading and unloading of containers from ships at the two main terminals of Chittagong Port.
They halted operations at both terminals from the first shift at 8:00 am today, Tuesday, demanding payment of financial benefits, including gratuity.
The two terminals are the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) and the Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT).
58 per cent of the port’s total container handling took place at these two terminals last fiscal year.
According to port sources, although the Bangladesh Navy-owned Chittagong Dry Dock Limited is officially responsible for operating the NCT, Saif Powertec Limited is carrying out its actual operational activities. Saif Powertec also operates the CCT.
The government has signed an agreement to hand over the operation of the NCT to Dubai-based port operator DP World. The terminal is expected to be handed over to the company within the next few months. Meanwhile, steps are also under way to transfer the operation of the CCT from Saif Powertec to a foreign operator.
Against this backdrop, the jobs of around 1,000 regular workers and employees at the two terminals have come under uncertainty.
A worker said those employed at the two terminals had been demanding payment of various financial benefits, including gratuity, accrued leave and incentives. As they did not receive these benefits, they stopped work at both terminals this morning.
The workers’ programme has halted container loading and unloading operations involving six ships at the terminals. Terminal operations have also come to a standstill.
When contacted for comment, Saif Powertec Limited Managing Director Tarfadar Ruhul Amin did not answer his mobile phone. Chattogram Port Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim also did not respond to calls.
Asked about the situation, a port official told Prothom Alo that discussions with the workers were under way and operations were expected to resume soon.