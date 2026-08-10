6 metal objects unearthed by shovel lead to discovery of 96 landmines

Workers were digging soil to build a house. At that time they discovered six metal objects, found in the ground after hitting one of those with a shovel. Two days later, an army bomb-disposal team excavated the site and recovered 96 landmines.

The incident took place in Betbaria village of Gangni upazila in Meherpur.

The bomb-disposal team from Jashore Cantonment arrived at the site at around 1:30 pm today, Monday. Army personnel first examined the entire area with metal detectors before beginning excavation. Over nearly two hours, they recovered 96 mines, one after another.

Police and a team from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) cordoned off the area during the operation.