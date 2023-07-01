Comedian Abu Hena attacked in Gurudaspur, one arrested

Comedian Abu Hena Rony and his two friends came under attack for protesting reckless driving at Gurudaspur of Natore.

The incident took place near a cinema hall at Chackoir Bazar of the municipality town on Friday evening. His personal car was vandalised.

Police arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Gurudaspur police station officer-in-charge Monwaruzzaman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. A case was filed with Gurudaspur police station over vandalising the car and attacks.

Rony's friend Tohurul Islam filed the case and made the main accused Chhablu Molla, 45, a businessman of Garishapara neighbourhood of the municipality. Names of five accused have been mentioned and one unnamed.

Police have arrested a person named Alamin Molla, 33, on allegations of involvement in the incident.