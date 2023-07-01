Comedian Abu Hena attacked in Gurudaspur, one arrested

Comedian Abu Hena Rony and his two friends came under attack for protesting reckless driving at Gurudaspur of Natore.
The incident took place near a cinema hall at Chackoir Bazar of the municipality town on Friday evening. His personal car was vandalised.
Police arrested one person in connection with the incident.
Gurudaspur police station officer-in-charge Monwaruzzaman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. A case was filed with Gurudaspur police station over vandalising the car and attacks.
Rony's friend Tohurul Islam filed the case and made the main accused Chhablu Molla, 45, a businessman of Garishapara neighbourhood of the municipality. Names of five accused have been mentioned and one unnamed.
Police have arrested a person named Alamin Molla, 33, on allegations of involvement in the incident.
Police and local sources said Abu Hena Rony, accompanying friends, went to watch a movie at Ananda Cineplex at Chackoir Bazar on Friday evening. He parked his car in a vacant space at around 6:45pm and was standing nearby.
At the time Chhablu Molla was driving his car recklessly and was about to hit Rony and his friends. As they protested the reckless driving, Chhablu Molla stopped his car and abused Rony and his friends.
At one stage, Chhablu Molla and his associate beat up Rony's two friends-Razu Ahmed, 36, and Tohurul Islam, 35. Later, Razu and Tohurul were treated at Gurudaspur upazila health complex.
Ward 6 councilor Shafiqul Islam said Chhablu Molla called his relatives and vandalised Rony's car.
Later police arrived and took the car to the police station.
Expressing his anger, Abu Hena Rony said it is not warranted for the locals Chhablu Molla and his associates to display their muscle power. He also seeks justice.
About the allegations, Chhablu Molla said, "My relatives carried out the attacks as they (Rony and his friends) became aggressive against me. I didn't realise that the situation would deteriorate to such a level."
Gurudaspur OC Monwaruzzaman said they were working to arrest the accused.