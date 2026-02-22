Burimari Express train to start operation within 180 days: Minister

New Burimari Express train service will begin operating from Burimari within the next 180 days, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu said on Sunday.

He made the announcement while speaking to journalists after a meeting with administrative officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Lalmonirhat in the afternoon.

The minister said the government is working to implement Lalmonirhat Airport, four-lane road, economic zone and Teesta master plan as promised to people.