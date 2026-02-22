Burimari Express train to start operation within 180 days: Minister
New Burimari Express train service will begin operating from Burimari within the next 180 days, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu said on Sunday.
He made the announcement while speaking to journalists after a meeting with administrative officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Lalmonirhat in the afternoon.
The minister said the government is working to implement Lalmonirhat Airport, four-lane road, economic zone and Teesta master plan as promised to people.
He added that work on the projects will be accelerated through coordination among different ministries to ensure swift completion.
Dulu also announced that a ‘Family Card’ programme will initially be launched in eight upazilas as a pilot project.
Under the scheme, the poorest families will be identified in phases and brought under the card system to receive necessary facilities and benefits.
He said discussions with local officials focused on development initiatives that can be implemented in Lalmonirhat within the next 180 days.
Members of Parliament Hasan Rajib Pradhan and Rokon Uddin Babul were present at the meeting.