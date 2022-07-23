Ansar member hacked dead in Manikganj

Police recovered a sack-packed body of a member of Bangladesh Ansar in front of the Ghior upazila office of the paramilitary force on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Kuddus Miya, 40, was filled in the sack after being hacked to dead, said Iftekharul Islam, Manikganj district commander of Ansar and VDP.

Meanwhile, Shahinur Islam, a colleague of the deceased, has been detained over his alleged involvement with the murder.