Local News

Ansar member hacked dead in Manikganj

Correspondent
Manikganj
Deceased Ansar member Kuddus Miah
Deceased Ansar member Kuddus MiahCollected

Police recovered a sack-packed body of a member of Bangladesh Ansar in front of the Ghior upazila office of the paramilitary force on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Kuddus Miya, 40, was filled in the sack after being hacked to dead, said Iftekharul Islam, Manikganj district commander of Ansar and VDP.

Meanwhile, Shahinur Islam, a colleague of the deceased, has been detained over his alleged involvement with the murder.

Kuddus was employed as a night guard at the upazila Ansar and VDP office.

Locals spotted a plastic sack beside a motorbike in front of the Ansar office around 6:00am on Saturday. They at one stage checked it out and found a body inside.

Later, police came to the spot and recovered the body around 7:00pm.

Iftekhar said they gleaned some information from the detainee Ansar member. Things will be clear after investigation.

A source of Ghior police station said Kuddus had been in a loggerhead with the detainee over sharing bribe money collected from a recruitment of the paramilitary force. The murder might have been resulted from that feud.

Riaj Uddin, officer-in-charge of Ghior police station, said Shahinur initially confessed to his involvement with the murder.

The body bore injury marks from sharp weapons. A case will be filed soon and it will be investigated further.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment