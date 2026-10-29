BNP candidate hopes for victory, Jamaat alleges no photo on presiding officer’s card

BNP candidate Mirza Faisal Amin and Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delawar Hossain have cast their votes in the Thakurgaon-1 constituency by-election. They voted at their respective polling centers on Thursday morning shortly after voting commenced.

After casting his vote, BNP candidate Mirza Faisal Amin expressed hope of winning the election. Meanwhile, Jamaat candidate Delawar Hossain alleged that the presiding officer at a polling centre did not have a photograph on his identity card.

Mirza Faisal Amin, the candidate contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, voted at Thakurgaon Government Girls’ High School polling centre around 8:45am. Local BNP leaders and activists also accompanied him. He is the president of the district BNP and the younger brother of President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.