3 killed in Bandarban landslides

Three people, including a mother and her daughter, were killed and six others injured in landslides in Bandarban district on Monday and Tuesday, reports UNB.



Shah Mozahid Uddin, deputy commissioner of Bandarban, said Nurul Islam, 35 was killed and six others were injured when a chunk of mud collapsed on his house at Kumari in Lama upazila in the morning.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where four of them were given first aid.