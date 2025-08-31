Gaibandha
Husband sent to jail over 'gang rape' of bride the day after her wedding
A case has been filed in Gaibandha over the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old bride the day after her marriage.
In connection with the case, her husband was arrested and sent to prison through the court on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night in Gobindaganj upazila.
According to police sources, the marriage between a young man from Saghata upazila and a young woman from neighbouring Gobindaganj was solemnised on Wednesday.
Following the wedding, the bride was taken to the groom’s residence in Saghata.
On the following day, Thursday, the groom, accompanied by six of his friends, travelled with the bride to her parental home in Gobindaganj.
That night, allegations were made that the bride was subjected to gang rape by the groom and his companions. Subsequently, members of the bride’s family physically assaulted the groom and his friends.
On Friday, the bride’s relatives handed over the groom and six others to Gobindaganj police.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Gobindaganj police station, Bulbul Islam, confirmed the matter, stating that the seven individuals had been handed over by locals on charges of gang rape.
On Saturday, the groom’s family also lodged a complaint with Saghata police station, alleging that the seven individuals had been unjustly detained at Gobindaganj police station. Later that day, the detainees were transferred to Saghata police station.
Subsequently, the bride’s elder brother filed a case at Saghata police station, naming the groom and four to five unidentified persons as accused.
Speaking about the matter on Sunday morning, Saghata police station’s officer-in-charge, Badshah Alam, stated that six of the detainees were released as no charges were filed against them, while the bride’s husband was sent to prison.
He added that the incident is under investigation and accurate information will be disclosed upon completion of the inquiry.
On Friday, the bride was admitted to Gobindaganj upazila health complex. Dr Fahad Al Asad, residential medical officer (RMO), reported that the medical examination revealed evidence of sexual assault and physical abuse.
Following initial treatment, she was referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for advanced care.