Husband sent to jail over 'gang rape' of bride the day after her wedding

A case has been filed in Gaibandha over the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old bride the day after her marriage.

In connection with the case, her husband was arrested and sent to prison through the court on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night in Gobindaganj upazila.

According to police sources, the marriage between a young man from Saghata upazila and a young woman from neighbouring Gobindaganj was solemnised on Wednesday.

Following the wedding, the bride was taken to the groom’s residence in Saghata.