Ship-breaking yard tragedy: Experts submit report on deaths of 10 workers

A preliminary investigation has identified dissolved hydrogen sulfide gas in water inside a ship’s tank as the suspected cause of the accident that killed 10 workers at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

A team of experts submitted the preliminary report to the Ministry of Industries last Wednesday after inspecting the accident site. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

Md Easir Arafat Khan, a professor of chemical engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and head of the expert team, confirmed the development.

The accident occurred on 14 August at Ferdous Steel Ship Recycling Industries in Sitakunda while workers were dismantling the old LNG carrier MT Rashi.