Form an intelligence team, I’ll supply the men: Jamaat’s candidate to OC

The Jamaat candidate made the comments while discussing measures to curb incidents of robbery in the area.

Saifur Rahman told the OC, “Given the rise in robberies across Mirsarai, if we could catch one or two robbers from the spot, if we could punish them and draw public attention to the matter, then perhaps people would feel that prompt action is being taken.”

Offering his assurance that he would stand by the OC if effective steps were taken, Saifur Rahman further said, “…You know, there should be a speech of you on how you operate, and where your team stands on this entire issue. We truly want to cooperate. Now, we cannot go house to house to hunt down robbers; in that case they might brand us as the robbers.”

OC Atikur Rahman is also heard speaking in the video. At one point he says, “At this moment we need your cooperation. Assist me for at least 15 days and see what results follow. I am extremely pleased and delighted with the proposal you first put forward. Please form neighbourhood-based teams with your community volunteers. We will create a WhatsApp group. My police officers will be linked with it. I will remain personally involved. I will supervise them on the ground and ensure their safety.”