Form an intelligence team, I’ll supply the men: Jamaat’s candidate to OC
“You may take logistical support if you need it. If you feel you require auxiliary personnel to assist your police force, I will soon provide men from Shibir (Islami Chhatra Shibir)–Jamaat (Jamaat-e-Islami). If you think intelligence operatives are needed, then form an intelligence team on a union basis; I will supply personnel specially for that purpose.”
Saifur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islami’s nominated candidate for Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) constituency for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and a deputy attorney general, said this to Mirsarai police station officer-in-charge (OC) Atikur Rahman sitting inside the police station.
A video of their conversation has recently circulated widely on social media. According to local inquiries, the video was recorded on the afternoon of 20 November inside Mirsarai police station.
The Jamaat candidate made the comments while discussing measures to curb incidents of robbery in the area.
Saifur Rahman told the OC, “Given the rise in robberies across Mirsarai, if we could catch one or two robbers from the spot, if we could punish them and draw public attention to the matter, then perhaps people would feel that prompt action is being taken.”
Offering his assurance that he would stand by the OC if effective steps were taken, Saifur Rahman further said, “…You know, there should be a speech of you on how you operate, and where your team stands on this entire issue. We truly want to cooperate. Now, we cannot go house to house to hunt down robbers; in that case they might brand us as the robbers.”
OC Atikur Rahman is also heard speaking in the video. At one point he says, “At this moment we need your cooperation. Assist me for at least 15 days and see what results follow. I am extremely pleased and delighted with the proposal you first put forward. Please form neighbourhood-based teams with your community volunteers. We will create a WhatsApp group. My police officers will be linked with it. I will remain personally involved. I will supervise them on the ground and ensure their safety.”
Asked to comment on his conversation with the OC, Saifur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “A vested quarter is circulating a distorted version of what I said to the police by cutting and rearranging parts of the conversation. I believe those who are spreading this manipulated content are accomplices of the robbers. I will file cases against the social media accounts that are intentionally propagating this material.”
Repeated attempts were made to contact OC Atikur Rahman for his comments. Everytime he said he was occupied at an urgent meeting and ended the call, promising to return it later. However, he did not respond afterwards.
Asked about the matter this afternoon, Chattogram district superintendent of police Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo, “The matter is being verified. However, no one can behave in such a manner with the police. No one is permitted to speak like that.”