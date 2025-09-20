Protest besieging pro VC, students scuffle with teachers, staff

A scuffle broke out between protesting students and teachers, officers, and staff over the reinstatement of the wards quota at Rajshahi University. The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:15pm at the Zubery Building on campus.

A verbal altercation broke out between both sides, which escalated into pushing and scuffling, when students, including former coordinator Salauddin Ammar, blocked the way of pro vice-chancellor (administration) Professor Mohammad Main Uddin, proctor professor Mahbubur Rahman and several other teachers and officials as they tried to enter the Zubery Building around 4:00 pm.

Afterwards, the pro VC and the officials went to a room on the second floor of the Zuberi Building. As of 5:30pm, the students were staging a protest on the stairs and veranda of the Zubery Building, besieging the vice-chancellor.

Eyewitnesses and on-site observation show that around 3:00pm today, pro VC (administration) professor Mohammad Main Uddin was leaving the university administration building by car when students blocked his vehicle and began demonstrations chanting various slogans.