Protest besieging pro VC, students scuffle with teachers, staff
A scuffle broke out between protesting students and teachers, officers, and staff over the reinstatement of the wards quota at Rajshahi University. The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:15pm at the Zubery Building on campus.
A verbal altercation broke out between both sides, which escalated into pushing and scuffling, when students, including former coordinator Salauddin Ammar, blocked the way of pro vice-chancellor (administration) Professor Mohammad Main Uddin, proctor professor Mahbubur Rahman and several other teachers and officials as they tried to enter the Zubery Building around 4:00 pm.
Afterwards, the pro VC and the officials went to a room on the second floor of the Zuberi Building. As of 5:30pm, the students were staging a protest on the stairs and veranda of the Zubery Building, besieging the vice-chancellor.
Eyewitnesses and on-site observation show that around 3:00pm today, pro VC (administration) professor Mohammad Main Uddin was leaving the university administration building by car when students blocked his vehicle and began demonstrations chanting various slogans.
The students then placed coins on the engine of the car as a symbolic ‘alms’. For about 20 minutes, the vice-chancellor was held in the car during the protest. Afterwards, when the students snatched the car keys from the driver, the pro VC got out of the vehicle and started walking towards his residence. The students followed him, and at one point ran ahead to lock the gate of his residence. As a result, the pro VC, the university proctor, and other administrative officials were trapped there.
At that time, when the university proctor professor Mahbubur Rahman said, “Students cannot act outside the framework of lawful protest,” a verbal altercation broke out between him and the students. Afterwards, the pro VC, proctor, and student advisor moved towards the Zubery Building and the protesting students followed them. When the students blocked their entry into the Zubery Building, a scuffle and pushing occurred at the gate of the building around 3:15pm.
Later, when the pro VC took position on the second floor of the Zubery Building, the students began a protest, keeping him trapped. Afterwards, around 5:00pm, Chhatra Shibir’s secretary Mujahid Faisal also went to the Zubery Building.
At the building, pro VC Mohammad Main Uddin told journalists, “No matter how long they keep me without food or prevent me from entering my residence, I do not have the authority to provide any solution on my own. Solutions must be decided collectively. I do not know why I was besieged.”
In this incident, former coordinator Salauddin Amma wrote on his Facebook, “After July, the beatings have started again. The RU administration laid hands and choked us today. We will not accept any complaint, nor will they form any inquiry committee. We will only cancel the decision to reinstate the quota for dependents. In the fight for justice, the RU students will rise again.”
He said, “Call everyone. Let another revolution happen on this campus. We will not let the ward quota for dependents exist in name or form on this campus.”
Proctor professor Mahbubur Rahman said the students were protesting. At that time, they blocked his car at the administration building. He then started walking towards his residence, but was not allowed to go home. Afterwards, he wanted to hold a discussion at the nearby Zubery Building. As he tried to enter, the students stood in front of him, and at one point, a scuffle broke out. He does not know who started it or how, he added.
The proctor further said, “I can hold a student’s hand. But a student cannot grab and pull the pro vice-chancellor’s hand. I consider this harassment. I lost my wristwatch and Tk 10,000 from my pocket. The pro vice-chancellor is on the balcony of the Zubery Building, surrounded by the students.”